Scarlett Johansson becomes a superheroine

It has been one of the protagonists of the latest red carpets of the Golden Globes, the Oscars or the BAFTAS for his performance in the critically acclaimed Story of a marriagebut it was not only his artistic talent the only thing that became the center of attention, but that the gowns that Scarlett Johansson took in the awards season showed that the star has a tipazo spectacular. Last November, Scarlett received a lot of criticism for a few photos in a bikini that is made viral, and that some haters they took the opportunity to accuse her of ‘not being perfect’but she has been in charge of testing, which is very close to perfection with designs that showed her curves like a second skin. Recently, his coach Eric Johnson has revealed what is the method that has helped Johansson to interpret of new to the Black Widow, the superheroine from Marvel.



While in previous installments, the character of Scarlett has shared the stage with Chris Hemsworth or Gwyneth Paltrowthis time the Black Widow is separated from his colleagues superheroes to make up a single, although what has not changed is its look. The attire typical of the character is a monkey very clingy that mark to the nearest millimeter of the anatomy. Johnson has been the expert in that has been entrusted to the star to get back in shape each time he has played Natasha Romanova and the only way to achieve this is train very hard and eat by a method which collates periods of fasting in the day-to-day and which are already in practice Elsa Pataky or Jennifer Aniston.

Intermittent fasting combines hours and not eat any food with others in the yes. This fasting usually lasts twelve hours, and experts recommend that match with the sleep-time to carry out the method of the most secure way. “It rotates between days where you eat too many carbohydrates and very little fat and others that do not take carbs and yes fat, always keeps the protein”, explains Johnson, the north american edition of Women’s Health, and also adds that it remains twelve hours fasting from dinner the previous day until the breakfast of the next. “Sometimes lengthen a little more the fasting up to 14 or 15 hours, according to its schedules of shooting”.



“The fasting (fasting) can be considered as a strategy to reduce the total energy intake of the diet according to a time distribution determined. Ideally, you should be taking advantage of the fast physiological night. If the diet is balanced, you can have certain advantages because it would stimulate the feeling of satiety and encourage the re-education of eating habits“we explained Cristina Romagosa, health consultant and nutritionist Mediquo. Advantages that Scarlett takes advantage and combines it with an intense workout that allows you to re-embody the superheroine Russian.

The routine Johansson includes exercise routines such as push-ups, squats, planks, or climbing, with sessions of yoga, gymnastics, weight lifting or olympic plyometrics, a type of training that will skip obstacles at different heights to strengthen the lower part of the body. “We work to challenge Scarlett not only does your body adapt to the change, we also wanted to stimulate your mind”, a goal which they got thanks to this combination of different disiciplinas with keeping the motivation.

