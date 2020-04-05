Scarlett Johansson confessed that I doubt in the film making of ‘Black Widow’

There are many fans who believe that Natasha Romanoff is not received the homage he deserved after his sacrifice in ‘Endgame’, so Marvel will give you a movie alone, and as incredible as it may seem, Scarlett Johansson didn’t want to do ‘Black Widow’.

When Hawkeye and Black Widow were heading to Vormir, viewers already knew that one of the two he would not return alive, however, it was a blow to discover that Natasha was the one who ended up losing life, and unlike Tony Stark, she did not have a funeral or merit whatsoever.

However, now this heroin will be responsible for opening phase 4 of the MCU with his film solo, in which we learn more of the past of this dangerous spy, and the events that led to reappear in ‘Infinity War’, after his betrayal of Iron Man in ‘Civil War’.

Although all the fans are delighted with this new production, Scarlet Johansson, the actress who plays Black Widow in the film, was not fully convinced of wanting to participate in the production, as they wanted to offer something innovative to the public, as well as revealed the actress to the magazine, Entertainment Weekly.

“I thought that was a good one, if we were going to do this, had to be creatively satisfying. I’ve been working on for a long time, and I have a feeling that I’m being challenged. Didn’t want to do the same thing that had already done it before” said Johansson.

It is very likely that Scarlett Johansson didn’t want to do ‘Black Widow’, because he considered that the history of the character was already closed, so that it would show more of the same, fortunately, the director Cate Shortland, was able to create a new story that convinced the actress.