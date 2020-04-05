Scarlett Johansson helped to change the death of the Black Widow

In a recent interview with the occasion of the forthcoming premiere of Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson revealed that helped to change the way in which he died his character in Avengers: Endgame.

It appears that the original death of Natasha Romanoff was going to be a little more extreme, being assaulted by an army of creatures very similar to the Dementors of Harry Potter.

I was thinking, ‘The parents will never forgive us for the appearance of those creatures’.

After talking with the directors Joe and Anthony Russo, these decided to cut a bit of the intensity, and the result was a time of the most sensitive between the Black Widow and Hawk-Eye (Hawkeye).