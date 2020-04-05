Scarlett Johansson on vacation in Mexico Enjoy the beaches of Sonora!

Scarlett Johansson, star Movie universe of Marvel, and one of the fashion icons in Hollywood, he seems to be enjoying a small vacation in our country.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson



Apparently, Scarlett Johansson and her fiance, producer Colin Jostarrived the 13th of February to the beaches of the police station of San Carlos in the state of Sonora.

According to unofficial sources, Scarlett Johansson is staying in an exclusive hotel sector Caracol from San Carlos, an area guarded by security guards of hotels, and with access limited to those who are not guests of the area.

Until now it has not been confirmed by any official source about the presence of Scarlett Johansson on the beaches of Sonora, except for the anonymous testimonies that claim that the actress and her fiance will spend the 14th of February in our country.

The commitment of Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson and her new fiance, Colin Jost – screenwriter Saturday Night Live – in may 2019 after the start of a relationship two years before.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson they met on the set of Saturday Night Live, where the comedian is an actor and writer since 2005, where he is in charge of Weekend Update, a segment in which they take real news and give them a twist humorous.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson on the set of Saturday Night



Scarlett Johansson is 35 years old, has been a special guest on the program on five occasions, thanks to which he began a friendship with the comedian, Colin Jost 37 years of age.

