Scarlett Johansson said that Black Widow is a family drama

Within the new phase of Marvel, there is no doubt that Black Widow is one of the films expected. While the tape is stopped to cause the coronavirus, Scarlett Johansson took advantage of this to provide more details.

Without a doubt, Black Widow it is one of the films most anticipated by the fans of Marvel. The film will be starring Scarlett Johansson, who has given life to the character of Natasha Romanoff since 2010 when it made its debut in Iron Man 2. Recently, the actress revealed that this new film will be a family drama.

Black Widow it is directed by Cate Shortland and it is set long before the events of Avengers: Endgametape , where the character of Scarlett Johansson dies to sacrifice himself to get the Gem of the Soul in Vormir. The film, which was delayed by the coronavirus, will display events that occur after Captain America: Civil Warwhen Natasha is involved in an external mission, in where you are not involved none of the superheroes we already know.

In this film, we meet the family of the Nat, formed by Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), a Black Widow with the one that has a certain rivalry; Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), another Black Widow outstanding; and Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian (David Harbour), the counterpart Russian Captain America, a soldier who has left behind his best years but will be returning for more action.

What we will be in front of a family drama?

The tapes of the Movie universe of Marvel have always been characterized by offering something more than the typical movies of superheroes and try to mix genres. According to Scarlett Johanssonthe movie Black Widow will have tints of family drama.

“One of the themes of the film is the family. What is the family? How do we define? How do we define our past? How our family –however that is defined– it makes us who we are, for good or for evil?”revealed the actress.

Also, the actress admitted that Kevin Present is always looking to offer something more to fans, so that, in this way, not only to get the typical tape of superheroes, but that they are surprised with a suitable construction of the characters and their past.

