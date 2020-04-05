Scarlett Johansson talks about the death of Black Widow, her character in “Avengers”

“The last time heroic Nat (Natasha Romanoff – Black Widow), when he sacrifices himself to get the Gem of the Soul, was originally shot as a chase scene with some creatures in the style Dementor,” revealed the actress, months before the premiere of his film in solitary.

Avengers: Endgamethe film that closed in a masterly manner the call Saga Infinity Marvel, he left for posterity many touching moments. One of them was the sacrifice of a Black Widow to get the Gem of the Soul to defeat Thanos. However, originally, the sequence was going to be much more violent. (We recommend that you: Scarlett Johansson: “I Was excited because a Black Widow would die with honor”).

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly on the occasion of the upcoming premiere of the movie in solo Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson revealed that in the original screenplay of Endgame, his character was much, much worse in their last moments of what eventually appeared in the film the brothers Russo.

"The last time heroic Nat, when is sacrificed in order to obtain the Gem of the Soul, was originally filmed as a scene of persecution with the creatures 'style Dementor," revealed the actress hinting at the dark creatures of the universe of Harry Potter. "I was thinking: the parents we never are going to forgive so terrible that you see these creatures."

However, as explained by Johansson, Endgame I already had enough doses of action and monstrous creatures, so the sequence is returned to filming to get more emotionally charged and less spectacular. "We wanted to leave viewers with the weight and the commotion over the loss," added the actress.

In the film, Natasha Romanoff sacrifices himself on the planet Vormir for two reasons: to save his partner, Hawk-Eye and recover the Gem of the Soul, which requires sacrificing what you love most, as did Thanos, with Gamora in Infinity War.

Although Eyes of the Hawk and Black Widow fought to save the life of another, finally it was Natasha who fell into the abyss, in one of the moments most painful and decisive of the film.