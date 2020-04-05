Selena Gomez ‘caught’ without make-up, and with a look of enjoyment – Present

Selena Gomez has been seen going out of a business, with no make-up on Wednesday, in a Them Angelesin the company of a friend, who was wearing a latex glove.

With a look of laid-back and casual, consisting of a t-shirt, short-sleeved, pants, track suit and tennis courts, it was thus that the artist, a 27-year-old, was presented to the public.

Selena has turned out to be, the subject of the lenses of the paparazzi, which have made it a point to record the moment. The photos that are being published by Page Six, as well as to circulate it on social networks. Please see the publication below:

Read more: The new haircut of Selena Gomez-inspired by Rachel from ‘Friends’