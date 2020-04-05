Selena Gomez giving tips on what to do during the quarantine

Selena Gomez: do you have tips on books, tv shows, movies, and music for you to get to know over a period of estrangement for social, as recommended by the world health organization (World Health Organization) in order to prevent the new coronaviruses it continues to spread. On Instagram, she has made a list especially for them.

“Trying to take a picture of the fluffy/serious in the kitchen, but then I felt so ashamed, and so I’m using this where you seem to be happy about it, but really, I feel kind of cheesy. Either way, I’ve shared some of the list of my Stories, what I’m watching, listening to, and reading to keep me positive and help you to pass the time. I hope that it will help you,” shared Selena on Instagram when you post pictures as well at your own pace.

To listen to the dictates of a singer is this: “If the World Was Ending” – JP Saxe & Julia Michaels; “You Say” – by Lauren Daigle; “Snowchild” – The Weeknd; “The Blessing” – Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship, and “The Box” – Roddy-Rich”. She pointed to a song by her ex-boyfriend, and The Weeknd.

Already, the sector of the film, and Selena suggested: “The Invisible Man”, “Girl in Hell”, “Cheat”, “Jewels by the Gross,” “As Patricinhas de Beverly Hills”, “Put At Risk” After The Wedding”, “Zodiac”, “Election” and “Looking for Trouble”.

Selena is also featured in which series have you seen, “The Morning Show,” “Good Girls,” “The Servant”, reruns of “Saturday Night Live” and “The Mind Explained”.

If you missed the books, it is not so. The singer has brought you the tips, too. She recently read “My Story”, the first lady Michelle Obama, The Undocumented Americans,” the Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, and “Signs: The Secret Languageof the Universe,” by Laura Lynn Jackson.

