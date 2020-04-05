Selena Gomez revealed that she had bipolar disorder, Music

The singer-and-actress Selena Gomez, said he had bipolar disorder, on Friday (3). The united states has talked about the diagnosis for it on-line from Miley Cyrus, “Bright-Minded”.

“I had the knowledge that I had problems with several of the depressions and anxiety for so many years,” said Gomez.

“I was one of the best psychiatric hospitals in the United States, McClean Hospital, and I discussed that after years and years of going through many different things, I realized that I was bi-polar.”

The conversation between the two singers, which was accompanied live by some 180 thousand people in profile on Instagram of Cyrus.