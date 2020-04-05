Selena Gomez took advantage of a moment of the quarantine to display her voice’s impressive and send a real message of hope for their fans. The singer has released in the last Sunday (30th), a video Instagram by singing about it.

Accompanied by her friends, Anna Golden and Liz Golden, who played the piano, Selena performed “The Blessing”, by Kari Jobe’s. The caption on the video wrote, “That it is to be with you, to a thousand generations, and their families, and their children, and their children, and their children…. It is up to you.”