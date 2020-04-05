Selena Gomez talks about what he has enjoyed during this time of isolation,

Reproduction In Instagram

Singer Selena Gomez took the time out to share with fans what have you been doing to pass the time during this period of social isolation.

Yes, shared with their grades and assignments in the form of a list. And, you know… she pointed out several of the content with legal, as “The Invisible Man”, “Girl in Hell”, “Cheat”, “Jewels by the Gross”, Patricinhas de Beverly Hills”, “Put At Risk” After the Wedding”, “Zodiac”, “Election” and “Looking for Trouble”.

In terms of this series, the artist has selected “The Morning Show,” “Good Girls,” “The Servant”, “Saturday Night Live” and “The Mind Explained”.

For those who want to devote themselves to the reading Speed suggested for her: the autobiography of first lady Michelle Obama, in “Becoming”, “The Undocumented Americans”, by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, and “Signs: The Secret Languageof the Universe,” by Laura Lynn Jackson.

The music that is most liked are: “If The World Was Ending (Ft. Julia Michaels)”, Jp Saxe; “You Say”, by Lauren Daigle; “Snowchild” the Weeknd; “The Blessing (With Kari Jobe & Cody Carnes),” from Elevation Worship, and “The Box” Roddy Ricch.

