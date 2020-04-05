So you try to Brad Pitt to repair the broken relationship with her son Maddox after a violent episode in the past

Margot Robbie, his co-cast and in charge of pick up the award in his name, came on stage to read a message that had given him the actor. “Brad has not been able to be here tonight for family obligations, so he asked me to read this message for him.” “Hey, Uk, I’ve heard that you just be single. Welcome to the club!”said in reference to the Brexit and his own divorce with Angelina Jolie.