So you try to Brad Pitt to repair the broken relationship with her son Maddox after a violent episode in the past

Brad Pitt did not travel to London to attend the BAFTA awards, where he was recognized as the best supporting actor for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,. Instead, he decided to focus on repairing his damaged relationship with his eldest son Maddox, 18 years old, said sources at the tabloid The Sun.
According to him indicated a source to the environment, “Maddox gave Brad the opportunity to speak and he left everything” to go and see it .
Angelina Jolie, who adopted Maddox in 2002, requested by the divorce the actor due to irreconcilable differences in 2016 after 12 years together. The relationship of the couple of Hollywood broke after a strong dispute on a flight in a private jet, which forced the FBI to investigate the actor’s claims that he had been “physically abusive” towards Maddox. Finally, the actor was acquitted of charges of domestic violence.
With the help of his now ex-wife, Brad tried desperately to fix his relationship with the child. Then, when he was given an opportunity last time to be able to meet with him, did not hesitate to take it. “Being a parent is the most important thing in his life and would do anything to repair your relationship”said source of the said medium.
“Maddox has been out in the university, so when Brad discovered that he was going to be close, and could have a conversation, canceled the trip to the Uk”, he added.
The actor was noticeably absent when Angelina accompanied Maddox at the University of Yonsei in Seoul, South Korea, last year. Father and son have not been photographed together since 2016.
Jolie, of 44 years, and Pitt, 56, also shared by five other children: Pax, of 16 years, Zahara de los atunes, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox for 11 years.
In a recent interview with Hello!Oscar winner reflected on motherhood now that her six children are growing. “I find that my children are strong people but open-minded”said Angelina to the publication. “I try to lead by example and be kind and gentle, as was my mother, and loving and tolerant. We need to prepare the next generation, because so many things are happening in the world.”
Although he could not be present at the ceremony, that could not be prevented once again become the protagonist of the night are the product of their jokes: one of them was as the recipient the prince Harry. And he delivered nothing less than to the duke and duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate Middleton, sitting in the first row.
Margot Robbie, his co-cast and in charge of pick up the award in his name, came on stage to read a message that had given him the actor. “Brad has not been able to be here tonight for family obligations, so he asked me to read this message for him.” “Hey, Uk, I’ve heard that you just be single. Welcome to the club!”said in reference to the Brexit and his own divorce with Angelina Jolie.
After reading a number of acknowledgements and thanks, Robbie is dismissed with the comment on the decision of the marriage composed by Harry and Markle. “He says he’s going to call this trophy Harry because he is very excited to take it back to the US with him”said the actress unleashing the peals of laughter from the whole audience, which was joined by the duke and duchess of Cambridge.
After winning a BAFTA, a Golden Globe and a SAG, Pitt is the heavy favorite for the Oscar in the category of supporting actor. The next Sunday, from the Dolby Theathe Los Angeles, it will be known if the actor finally will take the golden statuette. Everything indicates that the fourth will be the charm for him.