some see it on the tv in the next few years

Muse, Green Day, The 1975, The Post-Malone, Dua Lipa, and Liam Gallagher are some of the names who will take to the start of the mornings, and all day the next two weeks on the MTV Portugal.
In addition to the concerts, the channel will also relay the gala of the last edition of 2019 at the latest from the MTV Europe Music Awards and mtv’s Video Music Awards.
Please refer to the schedule:
The week of march 30 to April 3
Monday-Thursday | 01:20 | CMT Crossroads: Halsey & Kelsea Balerini
Tuesday | 01:00 pm | the World Stage: Post Malone-and the World Stage: Friend
Wednesday | 01:00 pm | the World Stage: Green Day
Thursday, 01:00 am | Shawn Mendes: MTV Unplugged
On Friday | 23:00 | MTV EMA by 2019, the World Stage: The 21 Pilots, the World Stage: The 1975
The week of the 6th to the 10th of April
Monday-Thursday | 01:20 | the World Stage: Muse
Tuesday | 01:00 pm | MTV Live Stage: Dua Lipa, and the World Stage: The Chainsmokers
Wednesday | 01:00 pm | Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Thursday, 01:00 am | the World Stage: “Little Mix” and ” World Stage: Hailee Steinfeld
On Friday | 23:00 | MTV UK by 2019, and the World Stage: Isle Of MTV, 2019