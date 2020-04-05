Something unexpected! Look what that revealed Scarlett Johansson on the end of “Black Widow”

In the last few years the world of cinema has been revolutionized by the films based on the comics. Two large fonts of inspiration have been The Marvel universe and Dc, since that nourish the big screen with tales of wonderful characters. Between which it emphasizes Black Widow, performed by Scarlett Johansson.

Without a doubt one of the most anxiously awaited films and has been a box-office success raising thousands of millions of dollars was the saga of The Avengers”. Every one of its moments and characters have remained in the minds and hearts of its viewers. Scenes strong, noble and sentimental blend into each performance, which the american actress not escapes.

With the upcoming release of the film in a solo Black Widow, Johansson has exposed details about the departure of the heroine in “Avengers ” Endgame”. He commented that he already knew what would happen before reading the script because the president of Marvel Studios so he said.

One of the most emotional moments of the film was the farewell of Natasha Romanoff, on this the actress he said: “The end was sad, but was excited because the character would die with honor. It seemed appropriate that sacrifice, for humanity, but in reality it was more for her friends, for the people who want to. It was bittersweet,” he explained in an interview to The Hollywood Reporter.

However this scene is so sensitive, and probably one of the most painful for the fans was not the first filmed, he assured the interpreter: “Originally was recorded a chase scene with some creatures in the style of “Dementor,” she said.

Later this was changed and returned to re-create it to give more emotion to the moment, and to immerse audiences in a blend of emotions that were not expected: “we Wanted to leave viewers with the weight and the commotion over the loss,” he said the star.

20 April saw the launch of the film, where we are sure that the singerwe will enthrall you with this superheroine.