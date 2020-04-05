Sophie Turner has a big problem with Joe Jonas while in quarantine

She is distraught with the behaviour of her husband

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on the celebration of the birthday of the world”. (Playback/Instagram)

Sophie Turner he has participated in the program Actually At Home and it was revealed to the public that you are disagreeing with the behavior of the Joe Jonas for the social isolation in order to tackle the coronavirus. The actress can’t understand why your husband is wearing jeans in the house, lol.

“It’s something that I’ve started to notice throughout the years. It’s kind of one of those memes on the internet, or a comment in which someone said: If you’re wearing jeans in the house, what does that say about you? Are you a psychopath?’”, a joke. Watch from 4’to 25”:

The presenter joked that it’s the same as Joe to his home, and Sophie’s, the new one, it was very uncomfortable. She tried to understand the reason why the two of you wanted to stick with the bikini, tight, hahahaha. “I am in a sweatshirt. I need the top part of it, and I’m relaxed on the outside,” he argued.


