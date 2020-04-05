Sophie Turner is ‘annoyed’ with Joe Jonas is in quarantine.

Sophie Turner took part in the program to Actually At At At At At Home through video chat, and was told by the presenter that it was distraught for her husband, singer Joe Jonas, because they have adopted the use of a pair of jeans, while you are in the home to prevent the spread and contamination of the new coronavirus.

Full coverage: All about the purpose of the coronavirus among the famous

“It’s something that I’ve started to notice throughout the years. It’s kind of one of those memes on the internet, or a comment on what someone else says, ” If you’re wearing jeans in the house, what does that say about you? Are you a psychopath?’”, joked the blonde.

The ultra-wealthy, famous escape from the coronavirus in a yacht on the high seas

Conan scoffed, saying that it was the same as that of the member of the Jonas Brothers, and Sophie was, once again, confused. “I am in a sweatshirt. I need the top part of it, and I’m relaxed on the outside,” he argued.

The controversy

One of the key recommendations of the authorities in order to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus that is the social isolation.

Most recently, Evangeline Lilly, author of the heroine’s Fights in the Marvel movies, said that she refused to remain in isolation because she values her freedom above all else.

Noah Centineo plays, and it indicates activities to do in quarantine.

On his Instagram Stories, Sophie Turner, who is currently in quarantine together with her husband, Joe, Jonas, gave a indirect for a colleague in the profession.

“Get in the house. They are not stupid, even if you value your freedom, rather than their own health. I don’t give a damn about your freedom and liberty. You can be infecting other people, and other vulnerable members of the population, to do so. So, to stay in the house. It is not legal, and it’s not clever,” she said.

Helen Mirren ‘change’ selfie for a donation to the fight against coronavirus

Recently, on Instagram, Evangeline has shared a photo of a cup of tea, and fortified his opinion, again and again.

“Just leave it to the kids at the camp. They have washed their hands before they go in. They are joking around and laughing,” he wrote.

The actress has suffered from several criticisms, mainly due to the fact of her living with a parent in treatment for leukemia.

Dies-singer Adam Schlesinger, of the coronavirus