Sophie Turner’s attempt to survive in the new image from the series of ‘Models’; Watch this!

A series of suspense ‘Another century’s episode‘, starring the Sophie Turner (‘Game of Thrones‘), received new official images.

Check it out:

The series was created by Mark Pellingtonthe director of ‘theThe Last Prophecy‘.

When a plane JaneTurner) falls on a mountain, covered in ice, it should get out of the wreckage, and fighting for his life at the hand of Paul,Corey Hawkinsit ), the only other survivor of the crash. Together, they embark on a journey of gut-wrenching, battling against brutal conditions and the trauma of personal.

The production will be launched in the on the 6th of April.