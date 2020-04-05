Stormi Webster and the earrings that you put Kylie Jenner and caused controversy

There is No doubt that the daughter of the younger of the sisters of the clan Kardashian-Jenner it is growing very fast. Just a few days ago Kylie Jenner confessed that Stormi Webster the was silent as they watched ‘Frozen’ for the first timedemonstrating that your daughter starts to rebel a pocó to make it clear when something is bothering you.

However, in matters of fashion and style, the corporate american continues to choose the outfits that your 2 year old daughter will take every day, and this includes your crazy accessories!

And it is precisely one of its eye-catching accessories which is sparking controversy and dividing opinones in social networks: a pair of huge hoop gold with your name.

Why caused controversy earrings gold Stormi Webster?

It is estimated that the collection of shoes from Stormi Wesbter has already exceeded half a million pesos and everything points to his famous mom wants that his small start to also have a luxurious and extravagant collection of earrings. However, his last election sparked many negative comments.

It is a couple of hoop gold, which in the middle have the name ‘Stormi’ engraved in italic letters. The first reason for which you are being criticized is because of its large size, because it seems that they are very heavy and could cause a small accident, as these accessories get caught in algñun mode and the small can suffer a slight tear in it.