Stranger things: the Past, the Hopper is the theme of the second book on the series

The story is, if debrua of the past, of a Hopper, played by David Harbour in a grade

(photo: Netflix/Divulgao)

This year, in the second book of the collection has been rolled: The city in the darkwritten by neozelands Adam Christopher. As A result, it unpacks the last of Jo’s (David Harbour). Everything is approximately you when, in December of 1984, the Game will ask for the police, and now it is also a surrogate father to her, to share the details of a box in which it is to be found in the house. The object that contains the files of a crime that occurred in New York city, the mysterious case was investigated by the police at the time in which he lived with his wife and daughter in the Big Apple.

The book has 384 pages, is in two timelines: in December 1984, when the dilogo between the Hopper and the Game is in and Then, the months the aps, the events of the second season of the host, which happened on Halloween of the same year, between the months of may and July, 1977, in New York city, when Jo is faced with a troubling murder mystery involving a serial killer. The process of de investigao, the focus of this work is that it even opens up space to talk about the experience from the Hopper into the War of Vieta, a theme that also appears in the first film Instead of the bad.

Format

The work has the air of a crime drama with a touch of the mistrio, a characteristic essential to the host of the Series. To achieve this, the mix of the gneros, and bulletins, etc, in the narrative, it was the job of the writer, Adam, Christopher, who, prior to taking on the project I was talking about the other hit single from pop culture: Star wars: clone wars. He has worked with the collection to commemorate 40 years of the franchise, entitled: Star wars, From a certain point of view. “When the project is Stranger things came in, the editorial team was seeking someone who could write a thiller and a fico cientfica com mistrio. I tend to put these types of gneros in my own work, so they knew I was the right person for the job!!!”, remember, the enthusiastic, the author’s name.

The idea for the story in the second book, it came from the creators of the Stranger thingsthe go, Duffer, that come with all of the designs in the collection literria. “They wanted to have a novel about the history of the Hopper, which took place in the 1970’s in New York city. The only other request was that he was investigating a serial killer. Other than that, I was free to create my own story and characters. It was another to have so much freedom, because I love Jo and I’m a big f grade. I j I was very interested in learning more about his past. Little did I know that I would write a part of it.”, full.

One of the new things in the universe, the partner of Jo in-polcia e na investigao of the crime, the detective Delgado, a single woman, of the Department of the Homicdio in the future, a sheriff working in New York city. The incorporao of the character-mantm to another characteristic of the show: the presence of the female characters are strong and empowered. Even throughout the narrative, Hopper mentions that the Game would be pretty good with no complications.

“It was important to have a diverse cast — and the program that he could do it as well, and there were reasons for that-the book is on the to do it. Have to have Jo’s as a police officer in New York city in 1977, it presented a lot of challenges, because it was for a time a very bad thing for the city, and even though the parea has been an hour too long, the society would be very different. A polcia New York city was especially in a strange environment, looking at three — they have allowed the women originally joined in 1977 and has been in the Delgado walked, a partner in the Hopper. She is a woman of Latin is strong, so I leave it to the NYPC has allowed me to explore so many things, questions, and prejudices of the time. And it seemed to be exactly the type of partner with which the Hopper would be good. It may be the end of the 1970’s, but Jo’s is a little better than your other teammates!”, he says.

Stranger things: the City in the dark

By Adam Christopher. Traduo: Stephanie Fernandes. Publisher Intrnseca, 384 pages.

Interview// Adam Christopher

The author, Adam Christopher (photo by: Sarah Lou/ Divulgao)

What were some of your inspiraes to write the story?

I’ve always been fascinated by the history of the city of New York. I’ve used it as the setting for earlier books, but I always wanted to write a story based on the out-of-power-1977. By the time the project Stranger things it arrived, and I’ve worked with in the time line of the Hopper, I realized that I could set a book in that period! So, with that, the rest of it as a key moment in the story, I thought the mistrio his back. It has been a real joy to put the maximum of details, histricos, that I was able to. The other is an important part of the story was the story of personal of the Hopper. Sabamos, that he was a veteran of Vietnam, and that was something that I wanted to bring up in the story.

This is a story full of mistrios, as well as the number. There was one issue concerns the bringing of elements from the host to the library?

It was very important for the story to be a part reconhecvel of the universe Stranger things — the fs and the readers of tm a degree of expectation and responsibility on the writer to ensure that the be disappointed. One of the problems of telling a story with the Hopper in 1977, he meets the strange and the supernatural at the show’s first season in forever, but it is not this aspect of the book, in partnership with the Stranger’s things.

You have had contact with any of the people that are involved in a number? As it was, the interao with them while writing the book?

Once you have approved the layout of the original, the producers were happy to let me go. My editor and I have been working with one of the authors of the program, Paul Dichter, in-revises, just to make sure that everything will fit into the program.

As they were towards the with a number before it in the book?

I j it was a large f number since the first trailer. I think it’s helped in the book, you may not need to be a ” f ” for the work on the property, but with a certain id!

You j, he has collaborated with other great fenmeno, which has been Star Wars: Clone Wars. How was that experience?

Star wars: clone wars always a lot of fun, and it’s a real honour to be able to make a contribution to this universe.

Est, working on a new book?

I’ve got a few things in the works! At the moment, I’m finishing up a novel, contemporary of fico cientfica set in a small town in the state of New York.