The 5-series and the old, to see (or revisit) in the Series · News on the TV

During this period of social isolation, the search for the content in the context of the streams, grows a placebo. The most nostalgic ones are not left out of this, and more and more, and the interest on the series of classic has been increased. Thinking of them, and the The news on the TV the list of five ancient sites that have all their seasons available on Netflix. The selection comprises productions that come between the decade of the 1980’s and the 2000’s. Comedies that make you laugh from the beginning to the end, but at the same time, to discuss matters of public interest (such as A nut on the Piece), showing the major actors and (in the case of That ’70s Show, with Ashton Kutcher), or with the characters who launched the fashion Rachel Green, as experienced by Jennifer Aniston in Friends). Check out the five’s successes of the past will always deserve to be reviewed on:

Friends Elected in 2002 by TV Guide as one of the 50 best programs in the history, being in the position of the 21-Friends (1994-2004) chronicled the lives of six friends in their late 20s, and for so many years, trying to conquer his dream in the bustling midtown Manhattan. In the course of a decade, they fell in love, broke up, had children, quarreled, but it has always brought enjoyment to the general public. In addition to the success of the TV series, has released fashion, the character of Rachel Green, portrayed by Jennifer Aniston, who each year appear with a new hair cut. More than 15 years after its end, the attraction is still a hit, so much so that HBO’s Max, will prepare a special six actors for this year.

A nut on the Piece Also called ” The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996), comedy, where she is responsible for launching Will Smith’s superstar status. He has given us life, Will, a young lady from Philadelphia, who, because of the constant fights with the bullies on the street, it was checked by the mother living in California with his aunt and uncle’s riches. The cast is made up of black people, the production, and discussed, among other things, the racial problems that are still pervasive in american society. The series was such a success that we had with the special participation of great personalities, such as tv host Oprah Winfrey, actress Whoopi Goldberg, and businessman Donald Trump, the current president of the United States of america.

Three Is One Too Many The show is the oldest on the list, it debuted in 1987 and ran until 1995. It’s a Full House (which is called in Brazil, Is the Other), a hit with the audience, both in the United States and in Brazil. The series was showing, Danny (Bob Saget), a widowed, which had the difficult task of taking care of her three children. To help him out, and he called on his brother-in-law, Jesse (John Stamos) and his best friend, Joey (Dave Coulier). In 2016, Netflix has launched in the continuation of the story, Fuller’s the big red House. This is the stage where the main protagonists are the two daughters of his friends, and DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie (Jodie sweetin’s hairstyles, in addition to the nearby nosy Kimmy (Andrea Barber).

The Gilmore Girls

The relationship between a mother and her daughter is the main theme of this comedy-drama, which was produced for seven seasons, were produced in the years between 2000 and 2007. Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory’s (Alexis Bledel) was falastronas, which are packed with references to pop culture and passion for coffee. And, by the agreement of the family, they had dinner every week with his parents ricaços the first one, the one who always pays too many of the fights.

With a good balance of heart, in between the excitement and the laughter, the attraction was able to introduce themes such as romance, education, friendship and a clash of generations that it is cool. Netflix has also made a revival of the production by the year 2016, with four episodes in a special 90-minute, written by the creator of the series, Amy Sherman-Palladino), in partnership with her husband, Daniel.

That ’70s Show

Viewed in this way between 1998 and 2006, That ’70s Show, it was a trip back in time to the decade of the 1970’s. The story featured a group of teenagers who, in the age of 17 years and not having much else to do, gathered together at the home of one of the players for the chatting, planning meetings, and parties, and also to date –the typical routine of an american teenager.

The actors now well-known to the general public, Ashton Kutcher (Two and a Half Men franchise) and Laura Prepon (Orange is the New Black), giving their first steps in stand-up. It has given birth to a goofball Michael Kelso, and she’s as Donna Pinciotti, the nearby and the crush of the main character Eric Forman (Topher Grace).