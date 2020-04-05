The actress in the Marvel comics, which has ignored the quarantine is attacked by a famous

Evangeline Lilly is the Wasp in the Marvel movies, if it was AGAINST the quarantine, and social isolation during a pandemic of a new coronavirus. The actress, who is currently a cast member of the Upcoming Deadline, has posted a photo of her “morning tea” on Instagram, and he said that it was the “same old thing”, because she left her children in their activities.

“I just came to leave my child at the camp facility. They all washed their hands before they come in. They are joking around and laughing,” wrote the actress, which immediately led to the questions of the fans about what their children were going to go for a camping trip in the garden.

Against the quarantine

Responding to the concerns and comments of your fans, Seemingly revealed to you that you are living with her father, who has leukemia at stage 4.

“I’m committed to at the time,” he said. “I have two young children. Some people will value their lives above the freedom of some people to value freedom above their own lives. We all make our own choices.”

The actress has said that it believes the new coronavirus is simply a “shot,” and he believes that the government is taking too much control.

“At the moment, we are very close to martial law for my comfort, it’s all in the name of a cold / flu and respiratory rates,” she answered in a comment. “It’s nerve-wracking… We’re going to be watching you right now. The watchful and cute – you can keep a watchful eye on our leaders and making sure they don’t abuse this time to steal more freedoms and more power.”

The famous attack in Evangeline

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones and X-Men: the Phoenix is Black, did not accept the statements of Evangeline Lilly. The actress was ignoring the quarantine, to fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Also, for Instagram, Sophie Turner, and together with her husband, Joe, Jonas, who had recorded a video. The famous ” hit it directly in the post, Lilly.

“Get in the house. They are not stupid, even if you value your freedom, rather than their own health. I don’t give a damn about your freedom,” the first said in the past.

After this, the actress said that it may be the case even with persons who have mild symptoms of the disease.

“You could be infecting other people, and other vulnerable members of the population, to do so. So, to stay in the house. It is not cool and not smart,” concluded Sophie Turner.

Lilly has not commented upon the statements of the actress from Game of Thrones.

Co-stars will also affect

Maggie Grace, who appeared opposite, with Evangeline Lilly in the series, “Lost,” was the latest hit to the former co-starring:

Hi, I read your post, and I think that’s cause for concern. There is no need to panic, but at the same time, it is for all of us, the most vulnerable, and the immune-compromised and the elderly.

Of course, it’s a free country, but he chose to exercise a part of such a wonderful freedom to have some compassion and trust in the broad science of it here, and don’t burden the health care system.

No doctor should have to pick and choose which patients would receive care in order to save lives and to which they would be sent back to the house to die for – and the kind of screening that is happening, tragically, in Italy, at the moment,” finished Grace.

Coincidentally, it was revealed in the hours after the controversial post of Lilly on Instagram, which his former colleague of “Lost,” Daniel Dae Kim, had tested positive for the COVID-19. Now, another actor from Lost, he decided to post it on the vault to date, and although he did not mention Lilly’s, or her character, and the fans, who thought that he had an indirect interest, to his former love interest on-screen.

The picture in the post showing Holloway how to Swayer the side of Jack’s (Matthew Fox), with a roadmap of change for the Lost that says, “a Beach of their own. Peaceful breeze of the ocean. Cut to kate and Sawyer playing cards on the beach. SAWYER: Just you, me, and the sleeves, sir. JACK: Yes you can. That is what QUARANTINE When.”

Considering the emphasis on “orientation,” and including two former Lilly on “Lost,” certainly this was a reference to the controversial post of the show.

Here’s the post from Holloway:

I’m sorry

After a terrible reception from your original post, the actor from Lost, and Marvel has made a new post, asking for an apology. She said, sorry.

“I want to offer my most sincere apologies for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post in the grief and fear that are very real, which have taken over the world by the COVID-19. Grandparents, parents, children, brothers and sisters are dying, the world is coming together to find a way to stop this threat is very real, and in my silence, in the subsequent have sent a message to the disdainful, arrogant, and enigmatic. I apologize that you direct to those most affected by this pandemic. Never I wanted to hurt you. At the time I wrote this post for the past 10 days, I thought I was pouring the quiet on the online. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into a situation that is already traumatic event,” wrote Lilly on Instagram.

Impact on career

In the opinion of Evangeline Lilly’s you can end up squirting hard in her career, and is affecting even her screen time in her upcoming movie on the Marvel comics, the Man-Ant-3.

On the website We Got This Covered has heard from sources that Marvel is seriously upset with the attitudes of the Last, and probably most importantly, with a storm on the social network that it is causing.

So many people are asking for it to be removed from the MCU, and in fact, it is mainly because of the comments of concern, which suggests that she believes that it is the COVID-19 is a farce.

The site says that Marvel is considering doing what these people are asking for and have them Last though, after his current contract expires.

For the immediate future, however, it seems that his role in the Man-Ant-3 is to be lowered, which would have been a major annoyance for the actress after her role in the Man-Ant, and the Wasp.

It should be noted that, so far, everything is treated just as a speculation, and Marvel has not made any statement official on the matter.

