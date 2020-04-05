The dangerous diet of Scarlett Johansson that has lost 5 kilos in a week

March 10, 2020

(17:27 CET)

Fame can be a double-edged sword. In the usual analysis is only made regarding the benefits of having a popularity without limits, however, the high level of exposure can lead artists to take risky actions to look good.

Scarlett Johansson it is, without a doubt, the actresses of the moment, after so much work and have to fight against many barriers in the industry, is finally where he wants to. This fact to be an example to follow for many people, as well as a center of criticism in some cases, motivated her to make a dangerous diet.

If we talk about beauty, there is nothing to discuss about Scarlett, however, brought the issue of his physical form, everything changes. A short time ago were leaked photos of the actress on the beach, in which you could see on your ideal weight. This generated many comments against it.

In their search to be claimed in front of the public, Johansson went to the specialist Johnson, who for Women’s Healthtold what is the mechanism that keeps the delicate diet.

The diet of Scarlett Johansson

The basic principle is a 12-hour fast recommended in the stage of sleep, so that the body feel less the negative impact.

Johnson revealed: “Rotates between days where you eat too many carbohydrates and very little fat and others that do not take carbs and yes fat, always keep proteins“. He also added: “sometimes lengthen a little more the fasting up to 14 or 15 hours, according to its schedules of shooting”.

With the appointed diet, Scarlett Johansson came to lose up to 5 pounds in a week. An amount that put your health at risk by the radical change for the agency. Despite the danger, is not the only one who applied, as personalities like Jennifer Aniston and Elsa Pataky have also implemented in their routines.