The daughter of Ozzy Osbourne undergoes surgery, emergency

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne took a moment in the recent years by the eldest daughter. This is because it is the first, Aimée, Rachel Osbourne, have had to go through an emergency surgery for appendicitis.

According to the british newspaper the Daily Star, the 36-year-Aimée have already started their recovery, and that is fine, but you still follow the admitted to the hospital. She has not commented on the matter, but the mother assured them that everything is now resolved and she is no longer suffering from aches and pains, and having removed to the appendix.

He also noted that, in these times of pandemic coronavirus, the health-care system is in great demand, it is a very bad thing to be in a hospital.

“This is the worst possible time to be in the hospital, but she’s already decided and everything is good, thanks be to God. She is no longer suffering the most, and it is now on the mend,” he said.

In the emergency, it also meant that He and his wife adiassem a trip for the two of them had planned for the Swiss, on account of being in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and that the player was going to get to do this.

The 71-year-Ozzy Osbourne reveals that he has parkinson’s disease

He revealed that they took the opportunity to cancel the plans for a time, to the account of the COVID-19, and the need for social isolation.

“We have decided to postpone our trip to Switzerland, we think it best to cancel. We are having to deal with all of this, as all of the rest of the world. You know, we’re keeping you far away, still, and, as soon as you do, holding back the wave,” he said.

About all that is going on in the world, and the business has also given us his opinion, and he said that he was terrified of it.

“I think, honestly, that we are living in times of really, really creepy. It’s a very, very scary to be alive,” concluded delgado.

Jason Momoa seen Ozzy Osbourne in the video for the singer’s

Ozzy Osbourne about the disease: ‘I Am in immense pain’

Ozzy Osbourne cancels concert tour to treat Parkinson’s disease

Ozzy Osbourne weighs in on health care: ‘the Agony, the absolute’

Parkinson’s disease

At the beginning of this year, after revealing that he had Parkinson’s disease, Ozzy Osbourne has decided to cancel its north american tour in order to start the treatment, it will be done within the united kingdom.

Prior to the pandemic of coronaviruses emerge, he warned, they would not be able to do all the shows that were scheduled, and it’s guaranteed that fans would be reimbursed.

“I don’t want to start the tour and cancel shows at the last minute, because that’s just not fair to the fans. I would prefer to receive a refund, and when I do a north american tour, all of you who have purchased tickets for these shows will be the first in line to buy new tickets,” he explained himself, He, in an official statement on its website.

He also took the time to say thank you to the fans, and you comment one more time that you have had a year of good hard to come by 2019, with health issues, and rainy day.

“I am very grateful for having been so patient, because I’ve had a great year,****,” he said.