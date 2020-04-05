The director of the Squad on a Suicide bomber explains that disturbing scene with the Joker

In the Squad as a Suicide bomber, there is a disturbing scene in which the Joker is seen laughing on the way to manic on the floor while you are surrounded by knives, weapons, armor, and clothing for baby. A little more than three years after the release of the film, the director David Ayer decided to explain it.

In his profile on Twitter, Ayer explained that, for a fan of the clothes of the baby, in the scene represented a desire of the harley quinn having a child with a bad guy.

“It’s the most innocent one. Harley wanted to have a “normal” family with the Joker, that’s why the baby is in your sight. I would imagine that she would be upset unceasingly, the company in order to have a child. This is why the Rm. Scott, bought a layette. The circle represents how he sees the Harley,” said Ayer.

In it’s more innocent. Harley wanted a normal family with the Joker, hence the baby in her vision. I figured she would have endlessly pestered Mr. J about having a kid. So he had Mr. Her to buy some onesies. The circle represents how he sees Harley. https://t.co/EGQCMiWFbo — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) March 29, 2020

We know that none of this will happen because of the Joker, and harley quinn came to an end, and the one that was mentioned in one of the Bird-of-Prey.

Meanwhile, James Gunn is working on The super hero Squad show “Truth”, which is a mixture of the follow-up of the reboot of the film, which hits theaters in August of 2021.

Squad-a Suicide bomber has been released by the year 2016 and is focused on the formation of the famous team of villains from the DC’s. The cast, in the presence of such names as Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Viola, David, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Jay Fernandez, Cara Delevingne and Scott Eastwood.

Even though you have arrecado to just over$746 million at the box office, Squad-Suicide has not been well-received by fans and critics.

Hey nerds, check it out: