The fury of Kim Kardashian against Taylor Swift in the midst of the pandemic by the coronavirus

In a waterfall of messages, Kim Kardashian distilled all his anger against Taylor Swift on the night of Monday. After desvelase this Saturday, the full conversation of the country singer and rapper Kanye Westfans Taylor they attacked without mercy to the husband of Kardashian and to the own celebrity because they considered that they had lied. The whole of this dispute arose in 2016 when West published your topic Famous, a song which was called “bitch” Swift, among other things.
To the surprise of the interpreter Lover, Kardashian publicly defended her husband by ensuring that Taylor he had given the imprimatur to the publication and launch of this song, a reality that now has come into question. To defend themselves, the celebrity and star of Instagram published a series of tweets where nothing is left good to Swift, pueno not stop accusing her of “liar“e “insensitive” by bringing this up in a moment of extra gravity to the whole world.
“Taylor Swift has chosen to revive an ancient trade, which at this time feels very selfish because of the suffering facing millions of real victims today” he began his plea Kardashian in a message to its 64 million followers in Twitter. “I did not feel the need to comment on it a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to do so at this time, but because she continues talking about it, I feel I have no choice but to respond because she really is lying”, he continued.
The celebrity continued with his plea that he received tens of thousands of interactions in samples of support and repudiation on the part of the fans of the singer. “To be clear, the only problem that I had with regard to the situation was that Taylor lied through his publicist that said that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…’. They spoke clearly, so I let them see that. No one denied that the word ‘bitch’ was used without their permission”.
“At the time that they spoke, the song had not been written completely, but as you can all see in the video, she manipulated the truth of his real conversation in his statement when his team said that she ‘rejected it and warned him about the release of a song with a message misogynist so strong’. The lie was never about the word bitch, always was if you had a call or not, and the tone of the conversation” struck out.
Finally, he concluded: “I never edited the images (another lie): only posted some clips on Snapchat to leave my point of view and the full video that was leaked recently does not change the narrative. To add, Kanye as an artist you have every right to document his journey and musical process, just as it did recently through its documentary. Kanye has documented the making of all their albums to their personnel file, however, has never released any to the public consumption, and the call between the two would have remained private or would have gone to waste if she hadn’t lied and forced me to defend it. This will be the last time I talk about it because, honestly, no one cares. I am sorry to bore you all with this. I know that you all are dealing with more serious matters and important”.
Then, Kardashian shared a video in which let in light-apparently – that the use of that expression had been agreed between both artists and their legal teams. In the clip, we hear the voice of the girlfriend of Tom Hiddleston thanking West by asking if I agreed. Kanye says that he would not write any rap to make someone feel uncomfortable, and less to her.
The material caused a stir in social networks, since after the release of “Famous”, Taylor had said that Kanye had never contacted. For the protagonist of the successful reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashiansthe video that you shared on Snapchat was a preponderance of the evidence. But for Swift it was, and defended himself with a powerful message in your account of Instagram, in which, indeed, affirms that he knew the existence of the simple, but at no time approved the sentence. “Where is the video of Kanye comentándome that I call you ‘bitch’ in the song? Does not exist because it was not”, express the pop star in his post.