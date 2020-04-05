The new size of Scarlett Johansson it takes all the looks!

27th of February 2020

(16:53 CET)

Scarlett Johansson it always amazes me for its beauty, but sometimes this is not entirely natural as we have been able to check in your latest photos where it appears with a size fairly bulky.

And is that the actress from New York has already passed several times by the plastic surgeon and he seems to have seen again recently, as we can observe in the images.

The physical of Scarlett Johansson has returned to be the center of attention of all eyes in his last event.

It is sad

Scarlett Johansson was expected that Story of a Marriage the coronara as a great actress is, however, has not been well and has remained to the doors of the great prizes with a nomination but no award.

His partner Laura Dern, who plays a minor role in the film, yes, we were able to take advantage of a year without major secondary roles for the female gender and took the most Awards for Best supporting Actress.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Wij_4Segw4

Next premiere

There are still two months to use Black Widow in the upcoming movie Scarlett Johansson, which we can see in the movie theaters Spanish on the 30th of April and in the united States on the 1st of may.

A film that will close a stage for Scarlett Johansson in the world of superheróes that have become the actress best paid of Hollywood today.