The schedule for the live of the famous, while in quarantine

The whole thing is to adhere to the quarantine and social isolation, due to the coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean that the artists are going to be stopped for that period of time.
Through the use of social networks, many of them are doing the live streaming of the presentations and discussions, with the aim to entertain and inform internet users that they are in the house. Because of this, we did a story talking about what you may want to keep an eye on.
Festivals
Some of the pages of the Instagram has already announced that it will be music festivals, with various artists throughout the years. The majority of the presentations that are scheduled to next Saturday, the 4th of April.
Some of them are The Festival Of Music In The House, The Festival I’m At Home, Cantágio Music, Folkdaworld and Reggae Brazuca.
Artists
And for those who want to watch shows on specific artists, several of whom have also announced that they are doing the live streaming.
So far, they are Coldplay, Diplo, John Legend, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth and Jhené Aiko. Here in Brazil, the performances are all in the hands of the Nego do Borel, – Kick The Beat, Martinho da Vila, Adriana Calcanhotto, Gusttavo Lima, Jorge e Mateus and Sandy.
Interview
For those who want to watch interviews with Miley Cyrus are not doing a “talk show” by the Instagram Live with various well-known any different. So far she has interviewed Millie Bobby Brown, Demi Lovato, Alicia Keys, Reese Witherspoon, Dua Lipa, Ashley Graham and Selma Blair.
Courses
And for those who want to learn while in quarantine, and there are also artists, providing educational content for social isolation. Your very own Anitta launched a number of courses that are designed to help the self-employed people who may have been affected by the quarantine. In one of them, and she accompanied him to a lecture from the trainer, and the other in a French class.
Marina Ruy Barbosa you may have a live-and called for a doctor-for a chat, but the most common doubts of the users about the whole situation.