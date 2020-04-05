The session on the Afternoon of Tuesday, brings the movie Some Love

This Tuesday (7th), at 15, in the In the Afternoon sessionthe Globo TV network that displays in the film Words of Love. Kassie Larson (Jennifer Aniston) is a woman who is mature, successful, and has always dreamed of being a mother. The problem is that she hadn’t yet found the right man, and then he decided to make an independent production.
Wally (Jason Bateman), her best friend, the extremely neurotic, and you don’t agree with the idea that it has all it takes to forever change the lives of children. After all, the surprise is not a pregnancy.
Technical data sheet
The Title Of The Original: The Switch
Country of Origin: The american
Year of Production: 2010
Director: By Josh Gordon, Will Speck
The cast: Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Jeff Goldblum, Juliette
Lewis, Victor Pagan Patrick Wilson
Class: A romantic comedy
