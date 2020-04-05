This is the academic level of the family Kardashian-Jenner ¡You’ll be amazed! | Kim Kardashian | Kourtney Kardashian | Khloé Kardashian | Kendall Jenner | Kylie Jenner | Kris Jenner | Celebrities | united States | the USA | the US Fame

The sisters Kardashian-Jenner arovecharon the most of its popularity in the world of entertainment. Although they were born in a home wealthy and high class, with the passing of the years, both Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie, dicidieron to try their luck in different projects, whether in business, modeling, acting, among others.

However, very little is known about the academic levels that they have these personalities, because to reach the place you are many people invest a large part of your time and money in university studies, master degrees, doctorates and more.

Discover the academic level of the stars and businesswomen’s most famous show.

Kris Jenner

The matriarch of the clan he studied at the higher school Clairemont in San Diego, but dropped out of school when she was married to Robert Kardashian at the age of 17.

Kourtney Kardashian

The largest of the five sisters finished school and immediately entered the Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. In the middle of his career, he decided to move to the University of Arizona, where he graduated from the career of Theatre Arts with specialization in English language in the year 2002, much before you jump to fame.

Kim Kardashian

Kim graduated from school a year after that Kourtney. Was admitted to the institute Pierce Los Angeles, which left little time to register. However, many years after the wife of Kanye West decided to resume their studies and follow in the footsteps of his father in Law career. If you do not return to leave her career, the socialite you would graduate in 2022.

Khloé Kardashian

The lower of the Kardashian’s, attended school Marymount as their older sisters when they graduated, he decided to leave and transferred to hidden from his parents to another institution. Khloé she graduated with honors from the Academy in Alexandria, a school focused on people who aspire to dedicate themselves to the world of entertainment.

Kendall Jenner

When Kendall school started, the fame of his family had already arrived. For many years he studied in the same college of her sisters, the more your popularity and your events as a model was made to have a tight agenda that led her to receive education at home. After graduating in the year 2015 and with that put an end to his studies, because he considers that it would not make sense to enter a college or university to get a job when she already has one.

Kylie Jenner

Like its older sister, the fame and the busy schedule took her to get an education at home from an online school. Graduated as Kendall in 2015, the year in which also set up your company Kylie Cosmetics. Clearly, the smallest of the family has no plans to follow a career since no studies have managed to build one of the empires of makeup most important in all of the world.

