This is the complete outfit of Scarlett Johansson on Black Widow

The premiere of the ‘Black Widow’ is more and more near, and the return of Natasha Romanoff in the film it is a moment highly anticipated by the fans. Now comes a new image that can be seen the full suit which will look like Scarlett Johansson in the tape.

Among all the superheroes Marvel, has been Black Widow, the more times it has changed attire, in each new film has worn a costume and a different hairstyle, coming to have even a stronger contrast among the first who shone in the early stages of the MCU to the led in the last two deliveries of the Avengers.

Now in its first tape soloNatasha will be a costume very close to that usually look in the comics, which gives it a look of authentic superespía. Has been on Reddit where it has been filtered the outfit, you can see the full appearance that will look the actress ‘Story of a marriage’ and ‘Jojo Rabbit’.

With their characteristic black color, the suit is notable for having gloves with the part of the wrists in a shade of golden, they are going to play with the belt. These wristbands golden already appeared the outfit that took the superheroine in ‘Civil War’ and they had the power to paralyse the enemyit , as you saw when he left KO a Black Panther.

The superheroine appears in a fighting stance, armed with what looks like some electric batons. The actress wears his characteristic shock of red hair tied with a braid ponytail and look of way challenging.

Directed by Cate Shortland (‘Lore’), along with Scarlett Johansson will be Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoffboth spies who are also using the nickname Black Widow. David Harbour will be Alexei Shostakov, also known as the Red Guardianthe equivalent soviet Captain America. ‘Black Widow’ it will hit cinemas on the 30th of April.