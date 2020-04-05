this is the enemy of scarlett johansson in the trailer end of black widow

The trailer end of Black Widow is here, announcing the world premiere to be held on the fifth of may — and tells us much more about the story that we see in the movie that the previous ads. In this film we will see the villain Taskmaster, taking control of the Red Room — where Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) was trained — controlling mentally to their agents and using them as weapons.

Natasha joins forces with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), another Black Widow that makes adoptive sister of Romanoff, as well as Network Guardian (David Harbour) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), another Black Widow. The identity of the Taskmaster is kept secret in this trailer, but we see him watching video of Natasha in Iron Man 2 to see how it moves. The words of Natasha also indicate that the villain is someone that you crossed when you became an avenger. Years later, they will face.

This is the trailer:

The film happens after Captain America: Civil War, which explains that Natasha is still alive in this narration. In fact, we can see the Secretary of State, Ross — that we already saw in the Civil War, Infinity War, and Endgame — played by the great William Hurt from The Incredible Hulk, in 2008.

What Marvel movies can we expect in 2020?

Black Widow is one of the two movies Marvel that we will see in 2020. The other will come in November — The Eternals, based on the characters created by Jack Kirby.

The two films arrive with two series in Disney Plus: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in August and WandaVision in December.