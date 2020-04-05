This is the religion that they profess to Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Kylie Jenner

In the list of Forbes, among the most powerful is also Bill Gates, Bernard Arnault and Warren Buffet

Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Bernard Arnault, Warren Buffet and Carlos Slim are the 5 men with the greatest fortune in the world, according to Forbesbut within this annual count, highlighted the young entrepreneur Kylie Jennerbut beyond to know how much are their millions, we tell you what is the religion of each one.

Bernard Arnault

The French businessman and owner of the conglomerate LVMH, who also donated 200 million euros for the reconstruction of the cathedral of Notre Dame, is a catholic, although very few times he has been seen going to a religious event. However, when his daughter Delphine married Xavier Niel in 2010, the fourth richest man in the world, attended the religious ceremony that was performed in the cathedral of Saint-Jean-Baptiste de Bazas.

Kylie Jenner

Although the young entrepreneur is not in the list of the richest men in the world, is the young millionaire under 30 years of age more and more rich.

The star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was raised by her dad as a christian, in 2018, his older sister, Kim Kardashian, pointed out that his family is very religious and every morning his mom, Kris Jenner I recited a verse of the Bible, according to Daily Mail.

Carlos Slim

The richest man in Mexico, who is the president of Telephones of Mexico and founder of Grupo Carso, background is lebanese. Given the above, the tycoon professes catholicism, maronite, which comes from the eastern catholic churches, in accordance with Image. In addition, it is governed by the liturgical traditions antióquenas that is based on the language of syriac, also called assyrian or chaldean.

Bill Gates

According to the information obtained Forbes, the co-founder of Microsoft grew up in the bosom of a protestant family. Despite this, the philanthropist is now considered an agnostic in an interview in 2014 with the magazine Rolling Stone he said that it is very important that people have something that they believe to find an explanation of the world.



“It makes sense to believe in God, but exactly what decision to take on your life differently because of that? The response is not know.”

Jeff Bezos

The CEO of Amazon recently divorced MacKenzie Bezos after 25 years of marriage, but another great topic of conversation regarding the entrepreneurs, it is what one believes. Some claim it is christian and others believe that they do not profess any religion, as it collects This Insider. But, from your family history, it asks that, for his father foster, Miguel Bezos, who was catholic, Jeff could follow this line of religion. However, the entrepreneur has never spoken about it and concentrated on to say that it respects all religions equally.

Also read: Jeff Bezos, to the point of being overtaken Bernard Arnault as the wealthiest person in the world, after the purchase of Tiffany & Co.

Warren Buffett

The president of Berkshire Hathaway also identified as agnostic, but was raised as a presbyterian -a branch of protestantism, which preaches the sovereignty of God, the authority of Scripture, and the grace of Christ. The businessman confessed in 2008 during a board of his company that does not believe in an almighty being, but neither does it rule out the idea of its existence.



“I don’t know if there is a God or not. Maybe when I die what find out”.



