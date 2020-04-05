VIDEO: Mia Khalifa light up the nets with her tight wedding dress [Espectáculos] – 15/12/2019

The successful exestrella of adult cinema,, is happily committed to her partner, a renowned Danish chef that he proposed marriage in Chicago, united States.

Earlier this year, Mia reported that their wedding was scheduled for 2021but on Twitter recently he said that the last minute decision to bring forward the wedding was so that the schedules of both are propped up, as he is a chef with work and residence in Los Angeles.

And it seems, that decision is now no turning back, as the famous lebanese already started to prepare for the important event. So he published it in his account of Instagram, where it boasts a expensive dress wedding shaped by a corset with sweetheart neckline, set with a pair of tongs to entallarlo and skirt with lace made of fabric, filmy, in addition, wears a tiara shimmering on her head.

“Imagine if it were so extra. *If*. Directory of cinematography: @superbinx”wrote young, in the publication that accompanied the video. She currently has 2.9 million Twitter followers and 18.2 in Instagram.

With information The World