Wedding of Cara Delevingne makes a mockery of the Kardashian … And she joins the taunting!

Cara Delevingne and his girlfriend, the actress Ashley Bensontease the sisters Kardashian with a funny imitation TikTok shared by Benson in his official account of Instagram.

The Instagram of Ashley Benson



With the help of Face Delevingnethe blonde actress, Ashley Bensonrecreated a scene from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in which Kourtney Kardashian it has a mini argument with her ex – husband, Scott Disick.

The video shows on the right side of the screen to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick in the original scene, and the left side to Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson with his curious imitation.

”Then are we well?, can we come to an agreement?”, begins the video with Cara Delevingne playing Scott Disick and continues with the “ABCDEFG”, of Kourtney Kardashian, played by Ashley Benson.

The small “taunt” amused to 20.9 million followers on Instagram Ashley Benson, who got 1.2 million likes from its fans, and fans of the model, Cara Delevingne.

The taunting of the Kardashian

This is not the first video made in TikTok, in which Ashley Benson imitates any member of the Kardashian – Jenner, but this is the first time that he has the support of his girlfriend, Cara Delevingne.

Previously, Ashley Benson recreated other scene of Keeping Up With The Kardashians both with Kris Jenner – mother of the famous sisters -, as the main character.

In these videos, the girlfriend of Cara Delevingne imitated all “characters”: Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner in scenes from her reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

