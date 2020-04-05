What a nostalgia! So lucy Scarlett Johansson before saving the world

Currently it is impossible to think Scarlett Johansson without to relate it immediately with her role of Black Widow. But there was a time that she was not even known for this role.

The Marvel Universe is full of heroes and villains, and it seems that there will always be new. However, the actress managed to win the hearts of all the fans in his role of the hero female.

The first time Scarlett put on the skin of the Black Widow was in 2010 Yes, nine years ago! And now it is strange to think that at some point he was not comfortable with the suit.

Some days ago, viralizaron a few pictures of the first time the current blonde we tested the costume of your character and finally felt it himself.

At this time, the artist I was barely 23 years old and was not aware of all the fame that he would win with his role in the Marvel Universe.

In the picture you see a first sketch of the iconic costume. In the current version has the shoulders a little more to the body. In addition, we can see the new york with your hair at the natural, that is to say without the wig that used to play Black Widow.

These photos stirred up feelings in the fans, who can’t believe how much time has passed since the first film and all that grew Johansson.