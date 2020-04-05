“What makes the money! Look at the ostentatious gift that he gave to Kim Kardashian on her birthday

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
22


Despite the pandemic, the world of celebrity is a scenario that never disappoints, whether recent or not, and if he is linked with Kim Kardashian.

Luxury and extravagance are synonymous very clear of the marriage formed by the entrepreneur and her current husband Kanye West, who have broken with all the expectations in the world of the rich and famous.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here