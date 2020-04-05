“What makes the money! Look at the ostentatious gift that he gave to Kim Kardashian on her birthday

Despite the pandemic, the world of celebrity is a scenario that never disappoints, whether recent or not, and if he is linked with Kim Kardashian.

Luxury and extravagance are synonymous very clear of the marriage formed by the entrepreneur and her current husband Kanye West, who have broken with all the expectations in the world of the rich and famous.

West has filled the life of the socialite of thousands of details. Let us remember that, when speaking of the details we have to imagine millions of dollars invested in the most minimum.

For sample a button, we can remember the bracelet that he gave the star of the song to Kim in his birthday number 32 during the year 2012, when they were just dating.

The gift of the brand Cartier is valued at anything more than 35 thousand dollars, and is a unique piece, this was said the model when he showed it to the world.

In that opportunity the entrepreneur hung up a story in his account of Instagram with more than 164 million followers, where we see the bracelet and commented on the details of the same.

I am here, in Florence, to celebrate the night of my birthday which is the 21st of October. And Kanye was giving me my birthday gift. I bought the bracelet ‘Cartier Panthere’ we both really wanted and I’m obsessed with it, he said Kim.