What movies are going to go in the Session, in the Afternoon, at the Globe in week of 04 10/04, here’s the synopsis and schedules

Monday (06/04)

In the Afternoon session

Rush Hour 3

Original Title: Rush Hour 3

Country of Origin: U.s.

Year of Manufacture: 2007

Director: Brett Ratner;

Cast: Jackie Chan, Hiroyuki Sanada; Max Von Sydow, Chris Tucker;

Category: Action

Lee and Carter go to Paris, there to protect the ambassador Han and his daughter, and that you know too much about the secret, the leaders of the Triad.

On Tuesday (07/04)

In the Afternoon session

Words of Love

The Title Of The Original: The Switch

Country of Origin: U.s.

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Josh Gordon, Will Speck

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Jeff Goldblum, Juliette Lewis, Victor Pagan Patrick Wilson

Category: Comedy

Kassie decides to have an artificial insemination, to carry the dream of being a mother, and their friend, Wally replaces the sample and a change in the future.

On Wednesday (08/04)

In the Afternoon session

Alvin and the Chipmunks 3

Original title: Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Country of Origin: U.s.

Year of Production: 2011

Director: Mike Mitchell

Cast: Jason Lee, David Cross, Jenny Slate

Category: Comedy

The brothers, Alvin, Simon, and Theodore go on a cruise to the side of Dave, and the as Esquiletes e at the end of the island is not as deserted as it had imagined.

On Thursday (09/04)

In the Afternoon session

The Phenomenon of the Wild

Original title: The Games of the Wild

Country of Origin: Brazil

Year of Manufacture: 2016

Director: Halder Gomes;

Starring: Hawk; Edmilson Filho; Bruna Hamu; Igor Jansen; Dede, Santana;

Mark, Take A Look At;

Category: Comedy

The fighters of the anything goes challenge, the tough ones in the interior of Ceará, as they go

because of difficulties due to the lack of professional fights.

On Friday (10/04)

In the Afternoon session

Stardust – The Mystery of the Star

Original Title: Stardust

Country of Origin: American; british

Year of Manufacture: 2007

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Cast: Charlie Cox, Claire Danes, Robert de Niro, Sienna Miller, Michelle

Pfeiffer, Peter O’toole

Category: Adventure

The young man called Tristan wants to conquer a girl going in search of a falling star. The journey takes him to a land of mystery.

The young man called Tristan wants to conquer a girl going in search of a falling star. The journey takes him to a land of mystery.

