What movies are going to go in the Session, in the Afternoon, at the Globe in week of 04 10/04, here’s the synopsis and schedules

The Globo tv network announced its programming for the films that will be shown next week between the week-of-04 10/04 in ‘the afternoon Session’. Below is a list of the movies in the ‘In the Afternoon session‘ in the following. Check out all of the details of the program, a synopsis, cast list, and much, much more.
Monday (06/04)
In the Afternoon session
Rush Hour 3
Original Title: Rush Hour 3
Country of Origin: U.s.
Year of Manufacture: 2007
Director: Brett Ratner;
Cast: Jackie Chan, Hiroyuki Sanada; Max Von Sydow, Chris Tucker;
Category: Action
Lee and Carter go to Paris, there to protect the ambassador Han and his daughter, and that you know too much about the secret, the leaders of the Triad.
On Tuesday (07/04)
In the Afternoon session
Words of Love
The Title Of The Original: The Switch
Country of Origin: U.s.
Year of Production: 2010
Director: Josh Gordon, Will Speck
Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Jeff Goldblum, Juliette Lewis, Victor Pagan Patrick Wilson
Category: Comedy
Kassie decides to have an artificial insemination, to carry the dream of being a mother, and their friend, Wally replaces the sample and a change in the future.
On Wednesday (08/04)
In the Afternoon session
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3
Original title: Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
Country of Origin: U.s.
Year of Production: 2011
Director: Mike Mitchell
Cast: Jason Lee, David Cross, Jenny Slate
Category: Comedy
The brothers, Alvin, Simon, and Theodore go on a cruise to the side of Dave, and the as Esquiletes e at the end of the island is not as deserted as it had imagined.
On Thursday (09/04)
In the Afternoon session
The Phenomenon of the Wild
Original title: The Games of the Wild
Country of Origin: Brazil
Year of Manufacture: 2016
Director: Halder Gomes;
Starring: Hawk; Edmilson Filho; Bruna Hamu; Igor Jansen; Dede, Santana;
Mark, Take A Look At;
Category: Comedy
The fighters of the anything goes challenge, the tough ones in the interior of Ceará, as they go
because of difficulties due to the lack of professional fights.
On Friday (10/04)
In the Afternoon session
Stardust – The Mystery of the Star
Original Title: Stardust
Country of Origin: American; british
Year of Manufacture: 2007
Director: Matthew Vaughn
Cast: Charlie Cox, Claire Danes, Robert de Niro, Sienna Miller, Michelle
Pfeiffer, Peter O’toole
Category: Adventure
The young man called Tristan wants to conquer a girl going in search of a falling star. The journey takes him to a land of mystery.
One of the times in a more traditional movie in the world. The view during the week, where the Show has always been a film with first-class amenities, facilities for children, youth, adolescents, and their families, in accordance with the time schedule. On the display immediately after the PLAY time of 15 hours, and attracts a good audience.Here are all of the films in the TRAINING IN THE AFTERNOON. With all the information on the portal +Soul