What will resurrect The bride of Frankenstein of Angelina Jolie?

In a scenario in which the universe film are virtually synonymous with success at the box office in 2017 Universal tried to create yours under the name of Dark Universe. A project that, leaving aside the Dracula legend ever told, began with The mummy, starring Tom Cruise, and which was followed by The invisible man and The bride of Frankenstein, with Angelina Jolie to head.

However, due to the failure at the box office which was the first of these titles, this universe ended up dying… or so everybody thought. According to has revealed Variety, the studio is currently working on to bring to life The bride of Frankestein.

The producer Amy Pascal (Little women) and the screenwriter David Koepp (Jurassic Park) would be trying to create a reinterpretation of the classic horror 1935. And, although none of them has made statements about the team that will be behind the film, Variety points to Sam Raimi (Ash vs. Evil Dead) as a favorite to direct the project.

Koepp, who was involved in the first attempt to bring forward the Dark Universe, described the film as “a story of liberation”. The character, who eventually construed Jolie, will be a female monster that, despite having been created to be the companion of another creature, refuses to accept that fate.

In 2010, Universal began to give way to his shared world of classic monsters with The wolfman, starring Benicio del Toro. Despite the success at the box office, the studio decided to change the course of the project, restarting it with a worse fortune in 2014 Dracula the legend never told.

After the failed adaptation of the vampire, the study restarted again the franchise with The mummy of 2017, a film which also introduced the Doctor Jekyll and the intrepid explorer, interpreted by Russel Crowe and Tom Cruise respectively.

They planned to join later Johnny Deppto give life to the invisible man, and Javier Bardem and Angelina Jolie as the Monster of Frankenstein and his bride.

However, the failure of the previous title, added to the scandals related to the private life of Johnny Depp, made the project remained buried until now, that you could have a new life thanks to Pascal.

The film that Depp was going to star in has come to be transformed by the study Blumhousein an independent horror film starring Elisabeth Mossunder the direction of Leigh Whannell. The film comes to theaters next February 28.