Where is and what is she doing to Angelina Jolie?











© Provided by Editorial Televisa SA de C. V.





Actress Angelina Jolie has announced a more than exciting collaboration with the BBC to create a new youth program that, among other things, will help adolescents to identify hoaxes informative, a concept popularized now with the expression ‘fake news’, and, in this way, counting with the most effective tools to neutralize them.

The space in question will be called ‘BBC ‘ My World’, will be especially targeted at children 13 years of age and older and will also allow viewers to participate in the development of the public agenda in order to give visibility to those topics of relevance and interest to their generation.











© Provided by Editorial Televisa SA de C. V.

Photo: Getty Images







The main objective that you have marked both sides with this project, in short, is to assist young people in the formation of both the social consciousness as the critical spirit, a work more necessary than ever given the sophisticated mechanisms with which to account for the ‘art of propaganda’ in the age of the internet and the so-called ‘posverdad’.











© Provided by Faces

Photo: Getty Images





“As a mother that I am, I am proud to offer my support to a program that aims to help children to learn more about the lives of other people of your age around the world, for that way to be more connected. I hope the children will have more tools and information to make a difference in matters that affect them and concern them. To do this, we count with a wide network of journalists from the BBC World Service, in multiple languages and with a presence in all the planet,” reads the communiqué that have been issued by the interpreter.

MORE NEWS ON MSN:

Angelina Jolie through the years, before and after (R. S. V. P.)