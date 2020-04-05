Who is going to replace Hugh Jackman as the Wolverine in the Marvel comics? See you!

Marvel has one of the most difficult tasks in the company’s history: to find a new artist for marvel comics. Hugh Jackman has become synonymous with the x-men with her various performances in the iconic, for this reason it will be so hard to find the perfect choice to fill the gap left by the actor.
The on-site Screen Rant has listed 10 players that could be a good choice for the role of Wolverine in the MCU.
Known mostly for action movies like Kingsman, and Robin Hood, Taron Egerton, showed the range of his talent in interpreting the Elton John in Rocketman. In an interview, the actor has said that toparia interpret it as Wolverine is concerned with the physical dimension of the character.
Jon Bernthal has the famous “face of a president” that would make super-sure on the performance as a Wolverine. The actor has played the characters of the violent and hard-headed, like the Punisher on Netflix, and I on The Walking Dead, and you have proven that you know how to no one the guys with a short temper.
Charlie Hunnam would probably have to paint the hair and beard to play Wolverine, but even so, it would be great for the role. The actor could construct a version of the more charming the character is running away from the route of a more traditional interpretation of the marvel comics.
The most well-known for portraying the warrior Rollo on Vikings, Clive Standen is an imposing figure who can represent the perfect way to look intimidating in the marvel comics. The british actor is not afraid of the big action sequences, and has shown himself to be capable of reading characters with powerful abilities to fight.
As for Jason Momoa plays Aquaman in the DCEU, it is very likely that he will never attend the movies in the MCU. Even so, he would be an interesting choice for the character, due to his charisma and physicality. In a recent interview, Momoa said, “I’d love” reading the marvel comics.
Tom Hardy is also well-known for playing characters in tough, resilient, and taciturnos. The actor looks perfect for the super-human strength, and even her height, it would be the most corresponding to the description of the character in the Comics. To make it more faithful to the comic books, the Hardy would be an excellent choice.
At the time of the production of Doctor Strange, the Marvel universe has offered to Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role, but the actor declined the proposal, why the reluctance to sign an agreement with the prediction of a number of films. In the Wild, he only agreed to live with the character of Batman, as the film was going to be a project that is separate from the DCEU. In this way, it is unlikely that the actor will accept the role of Wolverine. Even so, it is important to note the name of Joaquin Phoenix, what is your interpretation of the mutant, it would probably be a legendary.
An employee for 15 years, with a New, better than Ever in need of a new service with the arrival of the end of the series. All kidding aside, the actor would be an interesting choice for the role of Wolverine, as some of the main features of the mutant are shared with Dean Winchester. It would be a version that is different and interesting for Him.
In the movie, X-Men, launched by the Fox, Oscar Isaac as the villainous Apocalypse, and has already confessed to having hated the experience. The actor would provide a more certain, in the role of super-human strength, without the great make-up effects or prosthetics. In addition to participating in the Star Wars universe, as Poe Dameron, Isaacs showed his talent as the excellent Ex Machina, in which she played a character of intense and conflicting, just as the Wolverine.
Fans of the Marvel comics, they are eagerly waiting for the confirmation of Keanu Reeves in the MCU. The actor has been mentioned as a possible interpreter of the many characters that will be introduced in the next phase of the MCU, such as sub-mariner, Knight of the Moon and the Wolverine. To any one, He would be a great choice.