Who is going to replace Hugh Jackman as the Wolverine in the Marvel comics? See you!

Charlie Hunnam would probably have to paint the hair and beard to play Wolverine, but even so, it would be great for the role. The actor could construct a version of the more charming the character is running away from the route of a more traditional interpretation of the marvel comics.

The most well-known for portraying the warrior Rollo on Vikings, Clive Standen is an imposing figure who can represent the perfect way to look intimidating in the marvel comics. The british actor is not afraid of the big action sequences, and has shown himself to be capable of reading characters with powerful abilities to fight.

As for Jason Momoa plays Aquaman in the DCEU, it is very likely that he will never attend the movies in the MCU. Even so, he would be an interesting choice for the character, due to his charisma and physicality. In a recent interview, Momoa said, “I’d love” reading the marvel comics.

Tom Hardy is also well-known for playing characters in tough, resilient, and taciturnos. The actor looks perfect for the super-human strength, and even her height, it would be the most corresponding to the description of the character in the Comics. To make it more faithful to the comic books, the Hardy would be an excellent choice.

At the time of the production of Doctor Strange, the Marvel universe has offered to Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role, but the actor declined the proposal, why the reluctance to sign an agreement with the prediction of a number of films. In the Wild, he only agreed to live with the character of Batman, as the film was going to be a project that is separate from the DCEU. In this way, it is unlikely that the actor will accept the role of Wolverine. Even so, it is important to note the name of Joaquin Phoenix, what is your interpretation of the mutant, it would probably be a legendary.

