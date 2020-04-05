Why Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson pass quarantine together?

In fact, the player of the Cleveland Cavaliers traveled last week to Los Angeles, taking advantage of the suspension of the NBA tied to the health crisis of the coronavirus, to share a few days of confinement with Khloé and her daughter, according to published in People magazine.

“Khloé has not been moved home and is with True, playing the two in the garden because there is no way that the girl could see their premiums. Tristan decided to go with them a few days to spend time with your daughter and help to Khloé. They are all well, very healthy. Tristan and Khloé have not returned, but they are being responsible parents”, explained a source nearby.