With a great potential to be a hit at the TikTok, and Drake releases the first single “Toosie Slide with clip

In the world of music has been a move to generate content for a quarantine. Drake, I wanted to write it down, as it is their isolation – the rapper has released a clip from this Friday’s (03). With over 9 million plays on their first day, “Tossie Slide to promote a tour, only for the luxurious mansion of the artist’s work. But the most striking feature in the clip, flaunting it to your outfit!

In the beginning, the production brings out Drake was walking through the deserted streets on the way home. It is true that the Coronaviruses you are putting the billions of people living alone in the house, and for any social interaction you need to be well protected. And it is super protected, which the canadian appears, wearing gloves and something that looks like a “burqa”, which covers his entire face, except the eyes. As soon as the first minute, it is already possible to see a label with a strong brand name sports clothing. The product Nike Pro Combat Hyperwarm Hydropull Hood – initial release for athletes with muslims, but now, after the advertisement for the Drake, you will get a new feature.

Available in-store and online Amazon.comthe product cost$ 49.95 – about$300, according to the latest update of the currency. In case you are thinking about to purchase that product to protect yourself from Covid, 19th -, or even the footsteps of nathan Drake in the clip, watch out for the delivery charge for the united states. In the simulation, for the purchase, shipping and handling is$ 349,99, more than$1,800 of them. It’s worth it?

Please read the translation of “Toosie Slide:

Sleeve, leather, black, no sequins.

The buckles on the jacket, is a good thing for the Black

The bag side of the Nike, and has a gun inside

I made up a dance to it, but it’s a dance in the street

I’m going to show you how to do it

Lift your right foot and slide to the left

Lift up your left foot, slide to the right

Basically, I’m saying that, from both sides, will slide off, ayy

You can’t let go of that, ayy

You don’t want to dance with me?” Does it?

I could dance like Michael Jackson

I would give you a passion for bandit

It’s kind of a Thriller in the place where you came from

My dear, you don’t want to dance with me?” Does it?

I could dance like Michael Jackson

I could give you the satisfaction

And, you know, we on that every day

I’m going to show you how to do it

Lift your right foot and slide to the left

Lift up your left foot, slide to the right

Basically, I’m saying that, from both sides, will slide off, ayy

You can’t let go of that, ayy, (who bad?)

Thousands of girls want to get married, ayy, yeah

Two hundred shooters in the hood with my partner, ” wow, this is

Pulling the petals from a pink-like I love you, maybe not

I don’t know what’s wrong with me, and I can’t stop, wow, that is a

I’m not going to stop, oh, yeah, never stop

I’ve got so many enemies, that I confuse one with the other

I took away so many of the people that I love, the places offending

Apart from the family that I have, or is it that you or I do

It’s just what I think, or it’s either you or me

This was heavy duty enough for you, my dear

Two or three of our soon-to-come-of-thin-where are they

I do it with the flick of a Toosie and I’ll increase the speed

And then I think back to it, because we run a block in them a few times

If this is not the right time, there will always be another time

Or I’m just playing around, we’re going to see them in the summer, wow, that is a

I can’t tell you the pressure I’m putting on myself, because it is

Seriously, I just can’t allow myself to lose you no-one else is

If they are vacillating, we, ourselves, do that shit, wow

If I falter, the Chubbs going to do that shit, yeah

The brothers are alone, you only live once, and in a good

I’ve heard a lot about you, but we don’t know the real

Next time, I promise you that the truth will be revealed to you

