Zara launches the set-inspired pajamas Kim Kardashian

The confinement it has forced many people to assemble your own working desk at home. In full quarantine for the coronavirus, many try to continue with your routine with a set schedule in which to combine work with moments of disconnect on the sofa watching series and movies, organizing closets or shopping online to try to reduce the stress of being locked up.

As we mentioned yesterday, the fashion brands have been forced to down the shutters of their shops but maintain your online sales. A decision that is generating many benefits to brands such as Zara, which these days is sweeping with a set point that is perfect for working from home without sacrificing style.









Set in color raw white from Zara

(Web)









The company has put for sale a jersey fine and a pant-style ‘jogger’both color raw white, which can not be more comfortable. The jersey, with round neck and long sleeves finished off in back, has a price of 17,95 euros and has already hung the sign of sold out in all sizes except L, the only one that is still available.

Sets in color-sand and black from Zara

(Web)









For its part, the pants, with a elastic waist adjusted with a cord and a low finish in fist, it costs 19,95 euros and for the moment can be purchased in three sizes (S,M,L), although it is true that there are very few units. A set that belongs to the online sustainable fashion retailer Zara, Join Lifethat has also been made in two other shades: black and brown sand.









Kim Kardashian with the white set more imitated

(Instagram)









These two pieces are inspired by the collection of pajamas launched Kim Kardashian the past month of December. After the success of their girdles reducing your new signature Skims, the entrepreneurs included a series of garments to be by home, which stood out for its fleece and they sold out in a blink of an eye.

Jennifer Lopez with the set of Skims

(Instagram)









The set that disappeared in a matter of minutes your web site was formed by a top of the shoulder straps, and a stretchy shorts in color white. A few articles that soon took their media sisters, as well as Jennifer Lopezat the beginning of march he published in Instagram Stories image, in which he was posing with these pieces designed by Kim.









Set the collection of ‘Soft’ Oysho

(Web)









Also this set has inspired Oysho, I few weeks ago started selling a t-shirt (12,59 euros) and a pant waist elastic (13,99€) that are characterized by a very soft touch and that already carry ‘influencers’ as Aretha Fusté.

The ‘influencer’ Aretha Fusté (@arethalagalleta) with a set of Oysho

(Instagram)

















