A brave! Angelina Jolie is tired of the “fakes news” and decided to fight them this way

Angelina Jolie he has dedicated much of his life to performing charitable actions and philanthropy whether you’re passionate about, really these topics, and always seeks the welfare of those around her.

It was announced that recently the actress has started a new project that seeks to inform and teach children and teens about how to recognize the “fake news” (news, false), since the same have taken on a considerable role in modern communication.

Related News

The activist for the rights of women joined with the “BBC” to perform the program that will be called “BBC My World”, and he will seek to help young people to form an opinion about what happens on the planet, and to distinguish real news from a fake one.

“The children of today are exposed to many opinions, but not necessarily to information that is fact-based and reliable,” said Angelina on the phenomena of false news.

The philanthropist are you really committed to this cause, and in addition has always been committed to the children and youth of the children of the world, which makes this project very special for her.

The also Special Envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees will also be executive producer of the show, and said: “to be Able to provide my support to a program that aims to help children to learn more about the lives of other young people around the world and connect between them.”

Microsoft Education, will also be part of the producers of the show that will be broadcast every Sunday for half an hour, “BBC World News”, like that will be available in all platforms of the “BBC”.