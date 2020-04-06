A step above the adolescence, the youngest daughter of Angelina Jolie is egalitarian to it

On your shopping day, Vivienne chose a look very relaxed with spacious tracksuit pants patterns, as well as a sweatshirt white; his mane, loose and revolt, however, despite of this style nothing trendyhighlighted the features of the girl and her clear eyes, that remind us of Angelina in that age, in that adolescence is about to arrive.

The resemblance between mother and daughter can see easily in these two photographs.

(The Grosby Group/Shutterstock)



If you look carefully, where is noted the resemblance is in the nose, but also is seen in the eyes and the heart shape of her face; the arching of the eyebrows is very similar. At the entrance of puberty, Jolie also opted to wear their hair loose and was slightly shorter, even at some time was also blonde, as Vivienne.

Vivienne it is, next to Knox Leon, the youngest of the heirs Jolie–Pitta lot has been said that your sister Shiloh Nouvel has influenced her to display in her way of dressing a air to be less feminine, however, is not yet clear what will be the election of the born July 12, 2008 in Nice, France.