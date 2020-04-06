A teacher accused Angelina Jolie of stealing the idea for a character in “The Eternals”

It seems that the year will not end very pleasantly for Angelina Jolie, since it was announced that was sued by one of his former employees: Antoinette Abbamonte, a woman who taught him american sign language (ASL, for its acronym in English) to two of their children.
Abbamonte, who is also a producer and actress, he argued that Jolie’s humbled himself and stole the idea of a character. In addition, he added that it was always treated in a bad way during the three years that she worked for her (2016-2019), according to what he told the british newspaper Daily Mail.
“I think (Jolie) stole my ideas for painted itself as if it were helping the world”, señalò Abbamonte to the publication.
“She always treated me as a second class citizen, this is how I feel, and I want to tell the world that it is not okay to treat deaf people that way. I ruled out completely,” he added.
The actress, 53 years old, who is deaf from birth, also recalled the questions that the director used to make, among them, if I could play music or if I could dance.
“This was offensive and ignorant, you can’t treat deaf people as if you don’t stand for nothing and despreciarlas”said.
Abbamonte, who is also a mother, said that the actress, 44-year-old increased his interest in his personal life and his history as a deaf person, to which, according to the journal, led women to talk about ideas for a character.
“He began to ask all of the questions that have never seemed interested before, and began to act in strange ways,” said Abbamonte. The actress said that the family used it as a “lab rat”, because even “acted” in certain situations with her to assess the reactions of Abbamonte and get ideas for the scenes of the deaf character.
“I felt that were taking part of me to help your next movie with a deaf character. I began to tense every time (Jolie) trying to get more information from me,’ he said.
Abbamonte she shared with the publication a couple of emails that sent him to the Hollywood starin these they spoke of the idea of Abbamonte about a character and their characteristics.
“My idea is to find someone who can help me to develop this character and to write a script for a heroine that turned out to be deafbut the absence of listening, has helped to develop the ability to recognize the intentions of a person, what makes him intervene before a outcome is disastrous. She did not win with violence, but getting to the heart of the people,” said Abbamonte in an e-mail with date of may 2018.
Jolie I responded, telling him that his idea seemed very interesting and assured that she was also working on a character like that.
However, in July of this year, the actress saw the ad for the convention in San Diego where it was announced that the film superhérores in which Jolie will participate you have a deaf character called Makkari, and that will be played by Lauren Ridloff.
“I asked Angelina directly: ‘How did this happen? how you took my idea?’ And she responded by saying that ‘the universe works in mysterious ways’. I felt it was entirely hypocritical, and I asked him twice ‘what you Had this idea before or after I started with you and the children?’ She never responded. I don’t want personal credit, simply hate the way in which it treats people who are deaf in all spheres”, said Abbamonte.
In August, Abbamonte wrote him an e-mail to Jolie in which he asked the characteristics of the heroin that would have Marvel, in addition to questioning the reasons for which are not included in the project.
“She (Lauren Ridloff) is an amazing actress who is deaf, I figured that the apoyarías. In addition is african american and has done both action scenes and emotional, which are very special. I admire you for your work, and I do not understand your mail. I assumed that you’d be pleased,” replied Jolie on the same day.
In the demand sent to Jolie on the 13th of September this year, the lawyer of the woman 53-year-old explained that the reasons why he was accused by his former employee was such as intellectual theft.
“During the sessions you sought to receive information from Antoinette and his deafness, it seems to be that I wanted to like the community and sought to learn from them as necessary […] It seems that you requested the idea of Antoinette and marketed with Marvel Studios and Disney without compensating Antoinette. She is very disappointed and anxious […] We will notify Marvel Studios and Disney of the rights of Antoinette,” wrote Michael M. Ahmadshahi, your attorney.
The Eternals will be based on the comics of Jack Kirby about a race of superhumans developed as a separate branch of the evolutionary process that life originated on the planet Earth.
The story debuted in Marvel Comics in 1976. Tinged with mythological, The Eternal were created by the Celestials, ancient entities of immense power, through genetic experiments in the early forms of humanity.
According to the comic, these experiments led to the mutation of humans with superpowers, and there were two races: The Eternals and The Deviants.
The film will be starring Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington and Richard Madden. In the comics the character of Makkari used to be a manhowever, it was announced that it will now be a woman, african american, and deaf, though still do not know the details of their powers.