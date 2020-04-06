Actress, the world is shocked by the voice of Any Gabrielly

If there’s one thing I don’t intend ever to see people are praising the talents of Any Gabriellyhe was a member of the brazilian Now, the United. A lot of people are finally finding out the location of the singing that fills our hearts with joy.

After Izanow it was time for the singer and actress, global, Lucy Is Launching. You read that right. Lucy saw him on the cover than Any he did for “Anyone” to Demi Lovato and he was shocked at the talent, and the voice of the little girl.

The voice changed️😱 https://t.co/mFaYI5vWHy — LUCY ALVES (@LucyAlves) April 5, 2020

Lucy Alves, who became well-known after participating the Voice, and then he was climbing up to do a few soap operas for the World.

