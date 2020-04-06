All of a feeling!!! Filter a zip unknown Angelina Jolie… What To natural?

That Angelina Jolie has not opened yet a profile official in the social networks, has not been a problem for their fans. They have been commissioned to make posts about the actress and turn it time and time again in trend.

Today the ex of Brad Pitt cause again a sensation, and on this occasion it is for a few portraits of his, unknown, leaked in cyberspace.

In the images, which apparently are part of a section of photo, seen a Angelina much younger and with hair of a chestnut tree more clear.

The interpreter of “Maleficent” it was captured by modeling between the sheets and a little dishevelled. However, you looked splendid as always!.

The spectacular snapshots that were shared by the fans the Hollywood star and they didn’t steal the spotlight.

“Oh, very beautiful!”, “The cutest!”, “Oh beautiful!”, commented on some users of Instagram in the postcards, where the artistapparently, not to wear makeup ¡al natural!.

Recently another publication on the famous he also called the attention of the fans. This is an image that compares how you see it with the help of Photoshop and without him.