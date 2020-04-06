All year round 2 gets a new premiere to take place in September

After a postponement on account of the coronavirus, a Paramount pictures marked the beginning of a new date for the premiere for A Quiet Place II in September 4,during the american holiday of Labor Day (via Collider). In addition to this, the animation is Sponge Bob Square Pants: The Incredible Rescue Of it was scheduled to be As of 31 July and in the long The Tomorrow Warwith Chris Prattwas no release date for now.

In Brazil, the Paramount pictures confirmed A Quiet Place II for the day On September 3, and Sponge Bob Square Pants: The Incredible Rescue Of for July 30,.

A Mysterious Place (Part 2) it was one of the first films affected by the pandemic of the coronavirus. The film was scheduled for the 19th of march and it was delayed for a few days before the premiere. Check out the synopsis, official

“Shortly after the events of the mortals, and even the inside of the house, the family of AbbottBlunt, Millicent Simmonds, Nathan Jupeneeds now have to face the terror of the world, continue to struggle to survive in silence. Forced to venture out into the unknown, they will quickly realize that the creatures hunt by sound, they are not the only threats to them are observed by way of the sand.”

John Krasinski returns as writer and director. Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds they are back in the squad, which will also be Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blindersand Djimon Hounsouwho replaces Brian Tyree Henry.

In the first film, a family tries to stay in full quiet in order to survive the threat that is around your home, and you can attack them at the slightest hint of a sound. The production grossed$ 340 million at the box office for an estimated budget of US$ 17 million).