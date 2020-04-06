And celebrated Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh the Day of the Woman

MADRID, 9 Mar. (CulturaOcio) – –

As every 8 march, this Sunday took place the celebration of the International Day of the Woman, and the star of Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson, and Florence Pugh, have wanted to take advantage of the date to congratulate to the fans and to remember the important role that women play within the Marvel Universe.

They have done so through a video posted on the official Twitter account of Marvel Studios in which appear the two actresses. In the video, Pugh says: “be very excited to join the incredible women of the Marvel Universe”, among which are Captain Marvel, Gamora, Pepper Potts or Black Widow. “Here are 10 more years of women kicking butt,” adds the young actress in the video.

Black widow will be the second film of the Marvel Universe starring a female character solo, after the undeniable success of Captain Marvel. The actress will resume her role as Natasha Romanoff after the tragic events of Avengers: Endgame, while Pugh plays Yelena Benova, a second Black Widow, who sometimes acts as an ally and sometimes as an enemy of the protagonist.

Although there is little more than a month before its premiere, the details of the plot of Black Widow remain a secret. It has transpired that it is a prequel set before the events of Infinity War, and a large part of the plot will focus on the past as a spy of the protagonist in Russia. Among the characters confirmed are also Network Guardian (David Harbour), Melina (Rachel Weisz) and the villain Taskmaster.

Directed by Cate Shortland, the film hit theaters next may 1, a year after the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, the tape that changed the Marvel Universe forever.